US: Tampa mayor bags big on a fishing trip: A package of cocaine worth $1.1mn

While on a family fishing trip in the Florida Keys, Tampa Mayor stumbled upon a big catch. No, it was not a big fish but a large packet of cocaine worth $1.1 million.

Mayor Jane Castor, who also served as the city's police chief in the past, was searched for mahi-mahi fish late last month. However, she and her family came across the 70-pound package containing cocaine floating in the Atlantic waters.

This incident took place on July 23, south of Marathon. Castor quickly informed the US Border Patrol about the find.

Package contained 25 bricks of cocaine

Castor promptly noted the location of the find and, with the help of her family, retrieved the package from the water onto their boat.

She promptly reached out to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office to report the discovery. The package contained 25 bricks of the drug, each decorated with a butterfly motif.

Police express gratitude

Expressing gratitude for the assistance from the boating community, Assistant Chief Patrol Agent Adam Hoffner emphasised the impact of the mayor's actions.

Watch: California's mountains covered in snow way into summer

"We appreciate the ongoing support from our boating community. Thanks to the efforts of this Good Samaritan, 70 pounds of cocaine are in federal custody and off our streets. We encourage the community to immediately report suspicious activity to local authorities," Hoffner said.

Jane Castor has served 31 years in service with the Tampa Police Department, during which she made history as the first female chief of police before assuming her current role as mayor.

This recent discovery isn't the only instance of significant drug find in the Florida Keys, an island chain situated to the south of Miami.

Just last month, boaters uncovered 87 pounds of hashish in the waters off Marathon, and another group came across 62 pounds of cocaine, featuring images of the Eiffel Tower.