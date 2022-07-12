Russia-Ukraine war: US says Iran planning to supply Russians with drones

Disclaimer: A number of claims and counterclaims are being made on the Ukraine-Russia conflict on the ground and online. While WION takes utmost care to accurately report this developing news story, we cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, photos and videos.

Amid the ongoing war, the United States said that it believes Iran is preparing to provide Russia with up to several hundred drones, including some that are weapons-capable.

During a briefing at the White House, US national security adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters on Monday (July 11) that the unmanned aerial vehicles could be delivered on an expedited timeline which includes training sessions to use such vehicles as soon as early July.

ALSO READ | Kremlin-critic Alexei Navalny launches new anti-corruption fund

Sullivan also said that the Ukrainian defence of the country's major cities adds to the US perspective that Russia has failed to achieve its strategic objectives in Ukraine.

"The Iranian government is preparing to provide Russia with up to several hundred UAVs (unmanned aerial vehicles), including weapons-capable UAVs, on an expedited timeline," Sullivan told reporters.

"Our information further indicates that Iran is preparing to train Russian forces to use these UAVs, with initial training sessions slated to begin as soon as early July," he said.

Sullivan didn't provide any details that can prove whether Iran had delivered any of the drones to Russia yet.

ALSO READ | Putin signs decree giving all Ukrainians path to Russian citizenship

Use of drones in war

Importantly, drones have played a crucial role on both sides of the war in Ukraine. Ukraine's forces have had particular success in using Turkish-made Bayraktar armed combat UAVs.

The United States and other allies have supplied Kyiv with many types of smaller drones.

"From our perspective, we will continue to do our part to help sustain the effective defense of Ukraine and to help the Ukrainians show that the Russian effort to try to wipe Ukraine off the map cannot succeed," Sullivan said.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.