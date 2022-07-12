Kremlin-critic Alexei Navalny launches new anti-corruption fund

Jailed Kremlin-critic Alexei Navalny on Monday (July 11) launched an international anti-corruption organisation. The Russian opposition leader has taken the step a year after his Russian Anti-Corruption Foundation (ACF) was outlawed as extremist. Navalny sends messages on his Telegram channel. The messages are carried from him by his lawyers who are allowed to contact him in the jail. The Telegram channel said that fund's advisory board would include former Belgian prime minister Guy Verhofstadt, political scientist Francis Fukuyama, Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist and historian Anne Applebaum, and Navalny's wife, Yulia Navalnaya.

Navalny came to prominence by using his Foundation to catalogue the wealth of senior Russian officials in a series of caustic and widely watched videos, and has become President Vladimir Putin's fiercest critic.

Last year, court ruling outlawed Navalny's older Foundation and in effect prohibitted his allies from running in elections. The ruling also gave authorities power to jail ACF acitivists and freeze their bank accounts.

Navalny's social media feeds said on Monday that the new Anti-Corruption Foundation International would be "completely transparent and understandable", and that its first funds would be the 50,000 euro ($50,000) Sakharov Prize for freedom of thought that the European Parliament awarded him last year.

"As always, we are counting on your help and support, and we promise that we will work well," Navalny was quoted as saying.

Navalny was jailed in 2020 for violating bail conditions on his return from Germany, where he had been recovering from a near-fatal poisoning in Russia with a Soviet-era nerve toxin.

This year he was sentenced to a further nine years in prison for fraud and contempt of court, charges that he says were fabricated in order to thwart his political ambitions.

(With inputs from agencies)

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE