US Navy has more UFO videos but will not release them, here's why

Search for aliens is perhaps favorite pastime of people around the world. There have been thousands of UFO (Unidentified Flying Objects) sightings in the US till now. But the US government has been silent on majority of them. The UFOs have been dismissed as man-made planes, some weather phenomenon and more. But US Navy released some videos in 2020 and said that it could not explain what was happening in those videos. The statement gave further impetus to those who strongly believe that aliens exist and are actively visiting Earth.

Now it appears that the US Navy is in possession of more UFO videos. US Department of Defence (DOD) prefers to now call them Unidentified Aerial Phenomenon (UAP). But the navy has refused to publish all the videos in its possession.

Reason?

US Navy claims that publishing all videos would "harm national security".

US Navy's statement came in response to a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request. This request was filed by transparenct site, The Black Vault. The request was filed in 2020 just a day after the navy released three UFO videos. Reply from the navy has come just days ago.

"The release of this information will harm national security as it may provide adversaries valuable information regarding Department of Defense/Navy operations, vulnerabilities, and/or capabilities," Gregory Cason, deputy director of the Navy's FOIA office, wrote in a response letter. "No portions of the videos can be segregated for release."

The official said that the navy was able to publish the three videos it did in 2020 as media had already leaked those videos and there was a substantial conversation in the public domain.