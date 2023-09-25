US: Mother gets 30 days in prison for waterboarding infant, putting him in freezer

A woman in the Oregon state of the USA has been sentenced to 30 days in prison after it came to light she had waterboarded her infant son and placed him in a freezer in 2021.

The woman, identified as 30-year-old Sharday McDonald committed the rather gruesome act on the little baby to see if the child's father would notice. The baby's mistreatment was discovered during a welfare check by the police on October 28, 2021.

McDonald pleaded guilty to charges of criminal mistreatment, ID theft, and tampering with a witness after changing her original not-guilty plea entered on November 19, 2021.

According to court filings presented at the Multnomah County Detention Center, McDonald will be released on October 6 after serving her 30-day sentence.

What happened in 2021?

The police acted on a tip and reached her apartment home in Gresham where she could be heard yelling at the child's father Kendrick Neal.

“I’m about to show you real quick. You don’t want him? Let me show you about this little f**king baby, I don’t f**king give f**k about,” local news outlets quoted her as saying.

Upon being arrested by the authorities, she said that her actions against the baby were done as a "test" to see if Neal "gave a f--k at all". McDonald added that she waterboarded her baby to try and make Neal come back to her apartment and admitted that her actions were done "out of spite".

Prosecutors said a doctor informed them that the child was likely unable to breathe during the ordeal and the incident could have had life-threatening consequences.

"It looked like [the baby] was trying to hold his breath while water was pouring over his face…," the officer said of the pictures.

