Israeli raid on Nur Shams camp kills two near Tulkarm | World News | WION

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 25, 2023, 01:40 PM IST
In the latest outburst of violence to rock the West Bank, two Palestinians were killed by Israeli forces in 'counter-terrorism activity' in West Bank. The military operation took place at Nur Shams camp in Tulkarm.

