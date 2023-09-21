US: Man dies after being attacked by a swarm of bees

In a shocking incident from USA’s Kentucky, a man died after he was stung by a swarm of bees. Local media reported that the man, who has not been identified, was moving a bag of potting soil in front of his house when a swarm of bees came out of the bag and attacked the 59-year-old.

The family of the victim attempted CPR on the man and took him to hospital where he was pronounced dead by the doctors.

The incident occurred near the Virginia state line, about 160 miles southeast of Lexington. The cause of the death has not been revealed and an investigation is underway. Officials have not disclosed whether or not the man was allergic to bees.

Deputy Coroner John W. Jones said in a social media post, “Our heartfelt prayers go out to the entire family and friends," adding that the investigation is ongoing.

How common are deaths due to bee stings?

Between 2011 and 2021, a total of 788 individuals succumbed to hornet, wasp, or bee stings, as reported by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The yearly fatalities keep fluctuating, ranging from 59 in 2012 to 89 in 2017.

Approximately 84 per cent of those died due to sting-related deaths were males.

According to the United States Department of Agriculture, the average person can safely endure 20 stings per kilogram of body weight.

How to prevent being stung

The USDA recommends avoiding bee colonies by carefully observing and listening for buzzing sounds. If you encounter a colony, it's best to leave it undisturbed and refrain from teasing the bees. Do not attempt to remove the bees yourself.

Opt for light-coloured clothing, as honey bees and other stinging insects can be provoked by colours resembling their natural predators, such as bears and skunks.

Individuals concerned about bee stings should also steer clear of strongly scented shampoos, soaps, and perfumes.