The US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) will conclude the initial registration for the fiscal year 2026 H-1B visa cap today, March 24, at noon (Eastern Time).

Who is eligible for an H-1B Visa?

According to the US Department of Labor (DOL), the H-1B program applies to:

- Employers seeking to hire non-immigrant workers for speciality occupations requiring advanced expertise and at least a bachelor's degree or its equivalent.

- Fashion models with exceptional merit and ability.

The registration process, which commenced on March 7, allows US employers to sponsor foreign workers in specialised fields.

H-1B annual cap and exemptions

The H-1B visa program has an annual limit of 65,000 new visas per fiscal year, with certain exceptions:

- An additional 20,000 petitions are exempt for candidates with a master’s degree or higher from a US institution.

- Some cases may qualify for exemptions based on H-1B1 set-asides and specific agreements.

With the registration deadline approaching, employers and applicants must ensure all necessary filings are completed on time.

Step-by-step guide to the petition process

Step 1: Employer Submits Labour Condition Application (LCA)

- Employers must obtain LCA certification from the DOL before filing Form I-129 with USCIS.

Step 2: Employer files form I-129

- After receiving LCA certification, the employer submits Form I-129 (Petition for a Non-Immigrant Worker) to USCIS at the appropriate location or online.

Step 3: Worker applies for a Visa or status adjustment

- If the worker is outside the US, they must apply for a visa at a US embassy or consulate.

- If already in the US under a valid status, they must request a change of status instead of a visa.

- Regardless of visa status, the worker must apply for admission to the US under the H-1B classification through US Customs and Border Protection (CBP).