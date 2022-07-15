US FDA approves new eye drops that can replace spectacles and fix near-vision

For individuals with weak eyes, spectacles and eyeglasses are unquestionably a blessing. They allow you to walk without tripping over objects, read, and essentially just see what's in front of you. But they can also be a curse. It is very easy to forget them at home or in the car, they break easily, and Covid, masks have taught us that they fog up real easy, effectively blinding you. But what if you didn't have to wear those pesky glasses all the time? If you're living in the United States this is a possibility. The FDA (Food and Drug Administration) has recently approved an eye drop that can replace glasses.

This drug is called Vuity and it claims to improve age-related near-vision. As per an Express.co.uk report, the eye drops need to be applied once every six hours and starts working within 15 minutes of application.

According to the report, the medication is a formulated form of the well-known compound known as pilocarpine, and the researchers have developed it to quickly adapt to the pH of the tear film.

Utilising the eye's natural ability to constrict the pupil, the drop enhances near vision while preserving far vision.

The drop is most helpful for people between the ages of 40 and 55, according to the researchers' analysis of two randomised control trials involving 750 participants.

Moreover, they did not suffer any severe adverse effects; however, a few patients did report minor headaches and eye redness.

