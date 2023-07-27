US family found 'mummified' in Colorado forest wanted to live off-grid

Nearly a fortnight after mummified bodies of three people were found in a remote Rocky Mountains camp in the US state of Colorado, authorities have revealed that they were family members who were attempting to live off the grid and escape civilisation.

The bodies have been identified as those of sisters Christine Vance, 41, and Rebecca Vance, 42, as well as Rebecca’s 14-year-old son. The family of the deceased said the trio had set off for the remote area last summer, to escape the world despite not having survival experience.

Trevala Jara, the women's stepsister said they had only done research online and watched YouTube videos on the subject.

“We tried to stop them,” Jara was quoted as saying by the Gazette. “But they wouldn’t listen. Their minds were made up.”

The relative added that the sisters were worried about the state of the world, especially Rebecca, whose worldview had been altered by the pandemic

“The fear overwhelmed her, most definitely,” said Jara who recounted that Christina only joined her sister and nephew so that the pair wouldn't be alone.

Cause of death yet unknown

Based on the "fairly mummified" and advanced decomposition of the bodies, they were likely there through the winter and possibly since last fall, the local sheriff's department said in the preliminary investigation

According to Michael Barnes, Gunnison County coroner, the bodies of the deceased showed signs of malnourishment, however, a toxicology report is awaited to determine the cause of the death. Authorities suspect that the group may have succumbed to starvation, the frigid temperatures or carbon monoxide poisoning while trying to make a fire to stay warm.

“It was a significantly harsh winter for us this year, and it always is here. We did have more snow than we have had in the past couple of winters," said Barnes.

“I wonder if winter came on quickly and suddenly they were just in survival mode in the tent. They had a lot of literature with them about outdoor survival and foraging and stuff like that. But it looked like they supplied at a grocery store," he added,

Notably, the 'heavily decomposed' bodies were found around a tent near a campsite in the Gunnison National Forest, about 14.5km from Ohio City.

Authorities also discovered personal belongings, tarps, and a lean-to built from logs over a fire pit near the campsite..

