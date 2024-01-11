US: Elderly couple found dead inside house as heater went blazing above 500C

An elderly US couple was found dead inside their house as their heater went blazing over 500 degrees Celsius. Police said they found the house ‘extremely’ hot upon entering through an unsecured window.

Police performed a welfare check on the couple’s house, located in South Carolina’s northern city of Spartanburg after they got a call from their relatives who had not heard from them since last Wednesday (Jan 3).

Police found the man, 84-year-old Joan Littlejohn, lying on the floor naked facing upwards, and his wife, 82-year-old Glennwood Fowler, clothed and seated in a chair.

Authorities found no evidence of struggle, foul play or death due to increased levels of carbon monoxide. When fire officials measured the toxicity in the air, it was not at "a concerning level." The firefighters also measured the bodies' temperature and found it above 41C, the highest that their devices could record.

Firefighters also discovered the heater and a water heater in the basement. The “heater was so hot it looked as if the basement was currently on fire”, a firefighter official was quoted as saying by The Guardian. When authorities measured the heater’s temperature, they found it to be over 537 degrees Celsius.

The police report said that fire officials continued to air out the residence “due to the strong odor of natural gas”.

Last Wednesday, the relatives of the couple had reportedly helped them fix their heater and water heater, which had gone out, resulting in the house getting “too cold.” Once the heaters were fixed, the family members left the residence.

However, when the relatives didn’t hear back from their parents, they urged the police to carry out a welfare check. They told authorities that their parents had several health issues and were not easily mobile, adding that the man fell recently while the woman had hip surgery.