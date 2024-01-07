US coal miners discover mammoth tusk buried for thousands of years

In a surprising find at the Freedom Mine in North Dakota, a shovel operator found a a 2-metre-long mammoth tusk buried in an old streambed estimated to be between 10,000 to 100,000 years old. The mine typically produces tons of lignite coal annually, making this ancient find a rare occurrence.

Experts were amazed at the well-preserved state of the mammoth tusk, considering the heavy equipment used in the mine. Further excavation revealed over 20 bones, potentially making it the most complete mammoth found in North Dakota.

Insights into the past

Mammoths, larger than today's elephants, once roamed the Earth. This mammoth discovery provides valuable insights into their history, with the bones likely being from a single animal. Despite fewer bones than a full skeleton, the find is significant.

Weighing over 22.6 kgs, the mammoth tusk is fragile. To prevent damage, paleontologists wrapped it in plastic for controlled dehydration. The bones will remain wrapped for months. The mining company plans to donate the remains for educational purposes.

North Dakota's landscape, near the Rocky Mountains, is a treasure trove for fossils. The state's strategic location and ecological history have preserved remnants of ancient life, making it a fascinating area for paleontologists.