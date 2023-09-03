Up to $90 a term: Primary school in China to charge students for afternoon naps

A primary school in China has made headlines as it will charge students for taking afternoon naps on desks mats or beds. According to a report by the South China Morning Post (SCMP) on Sunday (September 3), the Jiesheng Primary School in Guangdong Province will charge up to US$90 a term for taking naps. Citing local media, the report said that local bureau education officials described the charges as not a unified regulation, but added that private schools were entitled to make the move.

This development has triggered a debate online.

School notice reveals types of charges

As per the SCMP report, a screenshot of the Jiesheng Primary School's notice revealed the types of charges that students will have to pay to take a nap. Sleeping at the desk would incur a charge of US$28 (20 yuan).

For those who prefer to lie on mats in classrooms, the fee increases to $49 (around 360 yuan) while those preferring to sleep in beds in private rooms would have to pay $93 (around 680 yuan).

A staff member at the school, who chose to remain anonymous, told local media the existence of these nap charges. The staff member said the new charges were in line with official regulations. However, the member also said this rule was not mandatory and students could choose to go back home during their lunch break.

A spokesperson for Dongguan City Development and Reform Bureau said the charges were reasonable as teachers were required to be present to supervise and take care of students while they were taking a nap.

'Is this a joke?'

The plan to charge students of Jiesheng Primary School for napping caused angry reactions online. As per the report, one online observer said, "Is this a joke? The school has gone crazy just to make money."

Another observer called the plan ridiculous and questioned whether the school would charge a fee for going to the restroom or breathing.

