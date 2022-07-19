Unlikely camaraderie: Swiggy delivery boy helping Zomato counterpart leaves netizens impressed

Edited By: Vyomica Berry
New Delhi, India Updated: Jul 19, 2022, 09:34 PM(IST)

In this picture, a Swiggy delivery man can be seen with his Zomato counterpart Photograph:( Instagram )

Story highlights

In the video, a Swiggy delivery executive on a motorbike is spotted grasping the hand of a Zomato colleague on a cycle and pulling him along

A viral video of a Swiggy delivery boy helping his Zomato counterpart has won the hearts of the people on the internet.

In the video, a Swiggy delivery executive on a motorbike is spotted grasping the hand of a Zomato colleague on a cycle and pulling him along.

After seeing the footage, netizens are appreciating their camaraderie for helping each other in the brutal Delhi heat.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sannah Arora (@sannaharora)

“True friendship seen on these extremely hot and unbearable days in Delhi!” wrote an Instagram user sharing the video.

“Best thing I saw today,” another user wrote on the photo and video sharing application.

“Daily life struggle of common man,” a third user commented on the post which has received over 692,000 likes.

It comes after a video of a Swiggy executive man riding a horse amid heavy rain in Mumbai went viral on social media.

(With inputs from agencies)

