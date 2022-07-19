Unlikely camaraderie: Swiggy delivery boy helping Zomato counterpart leaves netizens impressed

A viral video of a Swiggy delivery boy helping his Zomato counterpart has won the hearts of the people on the internet.

In the video, a Swiggy delivery executive on a motorbike is spotted grasping the hand of a Zomato colleague on a cycle and pulling him along.

After seeing the footage, netizens are appreciating their camaraderie for helping each other in the brutal Delhi heat.

“True friendship seen on these extremely hot and unbearable days in Delhi!” wrote an Instagram user sharing the video.

“Best thing I saw today,” another user wrote on the photo and video sharing application.

“Daily life struggle of common man,” a third user commented on the post which has received over 692,000 likes.

It comes after a video of a Swiggy executive man riding a horse amid heavy rain in Mumbai went viral on social media.

