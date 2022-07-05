Watch | Netizens surprised by this delivery man's novel solution to perform his job

Netizens were left surprised by a delivery man's novel solution to perform his job amid waterlogging in Mumbai due to heavy rain.

To ensure that food is delivered on time, a Swiggy employee rode a horse on the streets of the commercial capital of India.

With cab fares hitting the roof, the delivery man's unique solution to avoid traffic congestion has gone viral on social media.

The footage of the entire incident has been shared by a Youtube channel called 'Just A Vibe' which hails it as a typical ‘Mumbai thing’.

Prasing his dedication towards his job, one internet user wrote ''Salute this man's determination.''

“Now this is what I call ‘Shahi delivery,'” another netizen commented.

Comparing him to the protangonist of the British show 'Peaky Blinders', another internet user joked ''Didn't know Thomas Shelby is delivering food these days.''

With the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing an orange alert, two incidents of building collapse were reported in Kalbadevi and Sion areas in Mumbai.



(With inputs from agencies)

