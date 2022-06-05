United States: University congratulates cat for attending every Zoom lecture with her owner

A university in the United States has congratulated a cat for attending every Zoom lecture with her owner.

Francesca Bourdier, who was forced to spend the majority of her college experience at home, used the Zoom app for online classes during her pandemic.

"I was pretty much at my apartment for most of the time and I had my cat next to me. Whenever I would have my Zoom lecture on, it's like she almost wanted to listen in on it, and she would always just sit by my laptop," she told Fox7.

Expressing her happiness that she wasn't alone in achieving the milestone of graduating, she wrote on Instagram, “My cat attended every zoom lecture I had so we will BOTH be graduating from THE University of Texas at Austin together.”

Her post on the social networking app has gone viral and has received over 600 likes and more than 75 comments.

Congratulating the both of them, a Insta user wrote, “Only here because I saw you two on the news and I myself am a crazy cat lady who's obsessed with this entire situation.”

Another user commented on her post, “Ended up in my feed via a different account and had to come find the original. This made my day! Congratulations!”

“This is the cutest and most original thing I've seen in awhile! Congratulations to the both of you!!” added third.

Bourdier also bought Suki her own cap and gown even though her cat did not receive any graduating degree, she was happy to find her at every stage that led that day.

