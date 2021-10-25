'Uniquely wicked': Man gets jail for releasing rats in his office

According to reports, a man was sentenced to six months in prison for releasing rats in his workplace.

The man who reportedly belongs to Ireland committed the offence allegedly after differences with an employee over a long period of time.

The man, John O'Neill, had placed two rats in the office. After employees arrived the next day they found rat excrement. Officials detected O'Neill's handiwork after CCTV cameras picked him up entering the building with items covered in his jacket.

O'Neill, 61, reportedly pleaded guilty as pest control workers found rats were the source of the carnage inside the office premises. The management reportedly had to replace several components in the office. The incident alarmed the management as investigators were called in.

O’Shea's lawyer informed that he was suffering from stress as he was involved in a dispute with a colleague in the office.

O'Neill was arrested as the judge said the offence was "committed with malice" while advocating that he could have dwelt with stress in another way even as the man expressed remorse over the incident.

The judge said the man's actions were "uniquely wicked" and "grossly reckless" while handing him the sentence.

