/Ukraine could be preparing to attack Putin's palace: Report

Ukraine is now reportedly targeting Putin's palace after destroying an electronic warfare system and taking out at least one missile launcher of the S-400 anti-aircraft missile system. Reports suggest that Kyiv is systematically taking down the defences protecting the £1billion palace with long-range attacks, and the lavish home to the Russian president could be next. The Volna Kupol Garant electronic warfare system was destroyed located near Gelendzhik on August 7, followed by the S-400 anti-aircraft missile system two days later.

The warfare system is used to jam Starlink satellite communications and internet around Putin's palace. But since it can be easily identified from the air because of its size, it became an easy target, said military analyst Yan Matveyev, adding that it is effective against drones. Taking it down meant Ukraine had access to S-400 that can repel aircraft, drones and cruise missiles. Matveyev cited satellite images to say that at least one launcher has been destroyed and now "Putin's palace" is left unprotected."

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Could Ukraine strike Putin's palace next?

Major Robert Brovdi, the commander of Ukraine’s unmanned systems forces, said the S-400 located 12 miles from the palace was ablaze for three hours. According to the Moscow Times, Ukraine is systematically destroying the protection for the residence. This has led to speculations that Ukraine could soon target the palace, which would prove to be a huge turning point in the war.

The palace is spread across an area of 17,700 square metres, and has a 16-storey underground complex and bunker. It has been built inside the cliff, which allows it to withstand a nuclear attack. Putin's most outspoken critic, late Alexei Navalny, posted a video in 2021 alleging that the lavish palace was built for Putin. He claimed it cost £1billion and the money came from the "largest bribe in history". However, Putin does not visit the palace a lot and mostly stays at his house in Lake Valdai.

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