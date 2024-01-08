UK woman left red-faced after finding her grandmother’s ashes in washing machine, blames ‘Menace’

A UK woman was left red-faced after she accidentally put her grandmother’s ashes in the washing machine. The Norfolk woman, named Briley Coates, said she was shocked to find a small black bag muddled up in the machine along with freshly cleaned clothes. It took her a moment to realise that the bag contained her nan’s ashes.

"I pulled my washing out when I saw the ashes at the bottom of the machine and started laughing, but I was also massively confused as to how she got in there - she was meant to be in a drawer upstairs," said the 30-year-old woman.

Watch: UK: Labour scrutiny over closure of firm owned by PM Sunak's wife × However, it didn’t take her long to figure out who exactly was to be blamed for the insane act: Her two-year-old half-Norwegian Forest cat, named Menace, quite literally!

It turned out the cat had managed to reach the upstairs drawer and push the sealed bag full of ashes into the washing machine. The woman said her ‘naughty’ cat was playing with the bag before it slipped into the pile of clothes, that she accidentally scooped up.

"He [the cat] must have pulled her bag out of the drawer after seeing the tie hanging out. He really is a menace; I've just found him running around with her in his mouth,” the woman was quoted as saying by local media.

"I instantly laughed, and I wasn't in any type of mood anymore. My Nan always said she would always be around, and I do believe in things like that,” the woman said.

"My mom absolutely loved it; she instantly said that it's my Nan playing tricks on me," she added.