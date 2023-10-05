UK: Scottish man ‘kidnapped’ by his own faulty EV, rams it into police car to stop

In a flabbergasting turn of events, a Scottish man from Glasgow found himself ‘kidnapped’ by his own Electronic Vehicle (EV), as he couldn’t get his car to brake.

The man, identified as 53-year-old Brian Morrison, was trapped inside his runaway car as he navigated red lights and roundabouts. The brand new car apparently stuck at 48 km/h after suffering a “catastrophic malfunction,” Morrison said.

The incident took place on Sunday (Oct 1) at 10pm BST when Morrison was heading home from work. "I realised something was wrong when I was coming up to a roundabout, and went to slow down - but it didn't do it," he said.

Morrison calls emergency services

After realising that his runaway car could hit other vehicles and pedestrians on the road, he promptly called emergency services.

"When I dialed 999 [UK emergency services], they sent police to help and put some engineers on the line to try and solve the problem, and they were asking if it was a self-driving car,” Morrison said.

Eventually, three police cars approached his EV and were driving in front and behind.

How was Morrison rescued?

Police initially asked Morrison to throw away the electronic key through the window, but this failed to disengage the engine. Then, the cops asked him to press the power button thrice, which also failed to stop the car.

Then, police officers did something really drastic.

Police got the trapped man to crash into the back of one of their own vehicles. "Eventually I came up to a roundabout, which slowed the car down to about 15 mph [24 km/h], and the Police van was waiting for me on the other side,” the man said.

"I went into the back of the van while it was moving before they put on the brakes (on the vehicle moving right in front) to stop me,” he added.

The insurance company said it was investigating the accident.

"I still have no idea what happened, but when the RAC (car service and repair company) got to me about three hours later he plugged in the car to do a diagnostic check and there was pages of faults," he added.

"He said he had never seen anything like it, and decided he was not willing to turn the engine on to see what was wrong," said Brian Morrison.