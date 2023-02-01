UK: Four-year-old girl dies in dog attack in Milton Keynes

Milton Keynes: In a shocking incident in Milton Keynes, a dog killed a four-year-old girl, according to police. An ambulance service rushed at 17:00 GMT on Tuesday after receiving a report from Buckinghamshire. The dog attacked the little girl in the backyard of a property in Broadlands, Netherfield area of Milton Keynes.

Later, the reports confirmed that the four-year-old died at the spot of the incident. Thames Valley Police of Milton Keynes has not made any arrests yet. However, they have 'humanely destroyed' the dog, BBC reported.

Furthermore, the Milton Keynes authorities have called it a 'tragic accident.' No other information about the dog's breed is available.

On Tuesday, Supt Matt Bullivant of Thames Valley Police said, "I understand how much of an impact this will have on the community and the wider public. People can expect to see a large police presence in the area this evening and beyond while our investigation continues."

Bullivant also reassured the citizens of Milton Keynes living in the Netherfield area and said it was out of danger. "Anyone with concerns should feel free to approach our officers and ask questions, but I urge people not to speculate about the circumstances, especially on social media platforms," he added.

According to Thames Valley Police, no one suffered an injury during the incident. Officers also supported the four-year-old girl's mourning family.

Dennis Murray, an assistant chief constable of Thames Valley Police, tweeted about the incident. He wrote, "Terrible news in Milton Keynes this evening, a four-year-old girl has been killed after a dog attack." He added, "Please respect the family's privacy at this incredibly tragic time."