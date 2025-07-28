/UK develops 'spy balloons' that fly much higher than military radars can detect — Here's what it can do

The United Kingdom has developed a new spy balloon that can fly much higher – almost double – the altitude of a commercial flight and much higher than even military aircraft. These spy balloons, as per reports, are capable of conducting intelligence and surveillance missions. The British Ministry of Defence (MoD) in a statement said that the trials of the so-called spy balloons have been successful. If reports are to be believed, these balloons would, in future, offer low-cost surveillance.

UK's spy balloons

As per a Mirror UK report, the balloons can fly as high as 60,000 and 80,000 feet above the Earth. This is much higher than most military aircraft operate and double the height at which commercial flights fly. These spy balloons would offer surveillance at a much lower cost compared to traditional espionage devices. This is because these balloons won't need a crew on board and can even travel uninterrupted at the extreme altitudes for long periods of time.

What would these balloons be used for?

The spy balloons, as mentioned, would offer a low-cost espionage solution for the United Kingdom Defence forces. In addition, these could also be used to lend support to military operations and aid in reliable communication and fast internet connection to disaster zones or remote areas with no or limited coverage. Additionally, these can help provide information for weather forecasting and climate research.

A successful test of the balloons was carried out by the nation in South Dakota, USA, earlier this year. Now, the UK MoD will develop a fleet of this class of balloon.

Inspired by China?

The news of the UK's spy balloon comes two years after the United States shot down a suspected Chinese spy balloon that was spotted flying in its airspace. At the time, the British Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said he would carry out a security review to look at the dangers of spy balloons.