/Man recalls moment he saw SPOOKY SHINY SPHERE flying near his New York plane

People in New York State reported 66 Unidentified Aerial Phenomena (UAP) sightings in the first half of 2025. A report by the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC) revealed the mysterious objects residents of the state saw flying in the sky. There were glowing orbs, the classic UFO, some silent triangles, disks that zoomed away at fast speeds and shape-shifting lights. The incidents were reported from all kinds of places. People in rural areas also reported seeing UFOs, as did those in New York City and the suburbs. In the same amount of time last year, between January and mid-June, New York reported 65 UFO sightings.

The events were scattered across the state and not limited to a particular region. People in New York City also saw secret flying objects that had no explanation. In rural areas also, residents said they saw strange structures in the sky which didn't seem real. Chester, Ridge and Evans Mills were among the smaller areas where flying anomalies were reported. Some of the sightings were supported by photographs and videos. In the report, NUFORC speculated that they could have been drones, aircraft or even the International Space Station.

Orbs, spheres and triangle UFOs

In Evans Mills, residents saw orbs in the sky several times in March. The region is near a military base and such areas have several been associated with UAPs. Besides orbs, people also saw spheres and triangles, all of which were moving in a highly advanced fashion. Because of this, people believe that the sightings could be linked to defence activities. In the past, people have often seen mysterious objects zooming in the sky and moving in a zig-zag manner. The orbs, spheres and triangles made sudden movements, taking sharp right-angle turns and making several other manoeuvres.

Metallic sphere flying near airplane

The strangest object was reported in Chester, where on March 25, 2025, NUFORC said that someone walking their dog at around 6 pm saw two white orbs flying extremely fast close to each other. The witness thought them to be birds at first, but their synchronised movement raises suspicion. The orbs took a sharp turn to the northwest without slowing down. Soon, they became dark, aerodynamic ovals and hard to spot in the evening sky. They then disappeared.

In another incident, a passenger flying in from Toronto told NUFORC about a metallic ball flying in the opposite direction, roughly 100 to 200 feet below the aircraft. The person said it was a perfectly round and shiny sphere, and it was shining. The witness is sure that it was neither a balloon nor a stationary object.

