/'Mom it's an alien': Doorbell camera seemingly captures an extraterrestrial being in freaky encounter

A woman in California claims that her doorbell camera caught an "alien" walking through her backyard who exited from a back gate. Jessica Ortiz, from Compton, revealed on Instagram that the strange occurrence happened on June 5. She shared a clip showing the blue "alien" moving slowly. It is short, has an elongated head, a tiny neck and a backbone that protrudes outwards. The neck seemingly appears to be coming out from his chest. It doesn't look like any animal either. Jessica's aunt told her that about 30 minutes before the creature was spotted on camera, she heard banging and scratching noises on her roof. What's even more shocking is that only the door camera captured the "alien" and none of the other motion-activated cameras on the premises caught it.

Alien on Ring door camera?

Sharing the story on the YouTube channel The Hidden Underbelly 2.0., Jessica says it seems like the creature appeared out of nowhere just before it walked past the back door at around 1 am PT. After it leaves, the gate can be heard being slammed shut in the video. Ortiz said in the June 27 interview, that she received an alert from the Ring doorbell app, suggesting movement. She checked it and couldn't believe what she saw. So she asked her son to "double-check" it. He was shocked and said, "Mom it's an alien, call the cops." Ortiz said it was a weird and scary moment and they could not decide whether to call the police. "I was like 'we're going to sound crazy calling the police saying there's an alien in the backyard,'' Ortiz said. The family ended up not calling the police on the alien. Also Read: In Siberia, aliens turned 23 soldiers into stone, remains of spacecraft are at a secret research base near Moscow

Host claims it could be an alien of the Greys race

However, Ortiz said in the interview that she wouldn't call it an alien. The host and Ortiz speculated what it could be. The two wondered whether it could be a child dressed in a costume. However, they couldn't believe that a child would be roaming around alone at 1 am in the night. The unnamed host then said that it fit the description of an alien race UFO researchers refer to as "the Greys". He said that the creature was only three to four feet in height. He pointed out that its head has a "very weird shape". He then cited its colour, saying, it is a "blue-grey creature, of the typical Greys."