Sycamore Knoll, an underwater structure that some say is an alien base, is garnering attention on social media again. It is flat with a table-like top and located only a few miles off the coast of Southern California. Details of the structure went viral after it was seen on Google Earth in 2014. However, reports suggest that it is no longer visible on the platform. Although you can still see it on other mapping platforms.

Advertisment

Sycamore Knoll is about 2,000 feet below the surface and 6.6 miles off the coast of Malibu. On Google Maps, it is located at geographic coordinates 34° 1'23.31″N 118° 59'45.64″W.

Daily UFO, an X handle, also posted in January, that Sycamore Knoll is no longer visible on Google Earth and has been blurred. This has triggered speculations about the true nature of the underwater structure.

Also Read: Will humans hear back from aliens on K2-18b? Not for at least 248 years

Advertisment

A Reddit post about the mysterious structure titled "Underwater UFO base between Malibu and Catalina Island" showed a Google Earth image of Sycamore Knoll. Conspiracy theorists suggest that it is too perfect to be a natural structure, while there are others who think it is a natural occurrence.

Is Sycamore Knoll an alien base?

Scientists have known about Sycamore Knoll for decades. But with the emergence of podcasts and other social media, it is gaining more attention. Fade to Black podcast with Host Jimmy Church recently said it could be the "biggest centre of UFO activity found since Roswell."

Advertisment

Also Read: In Siberia, aliens turned 23 soldiers into stone, remains of spacecraft are at a secret research base near Moscow

All this is not without reason. Several people claim to have seen UFOS flying right above this part of the ocean. Some say they have seen strange objects coming out of the water. Others say they have spotted mysterious flying orbs entering the water without making a sound.

A witness account by a Californian made to the UFO reporting site states, "It looked like a massive, cathedral-shaped structure — multiple pointed edges all glowing brilliantly white, heading straight into the ocean."

"There was no splash, no sound... just a flash, and it was gone."

The issue of flying saucers vanishing underwater also came up at the unidentified anomalous phenomena (UAP) Congress hearings last year. The US House of Representatives Committee on Oversight and Accountability held the hearing titled "Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena: Exposing the Truth" in Washington, DC.

Colorado congresswoman Lauren Boebert asked about swirling theories that aliens had built a secret underwater “base” on Earth. "Are there any accounts of UAPs emerging from or submerging into our waters which could indicate a base or presence between the ocean's surface?" Boebert asked the four experts present at the hearing.