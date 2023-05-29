'UBC finally graduates its slowest student:' Arthur Ross, 71, completes degree after 54 years

Taking the prize as the world's slowest student, Arthur Ross, a 71-year-old man completed his Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of British Columbia (UBC), after an incredible 54-year journey. Ross currently holds the record for the "longest time taken to graduate," from the university.

In an interview with BBC, Ross said he enrolled at UBC in 1969 to pursue a bachelor's degree in English as he wanted to learn being curious about learning. He said this is what inspired him to finish the degree after all these years.

With an easy laugh, he said, "The headline of your story should be UBC finally graduates its slowest student."

The journey from English to theatre:

Recalling his intentions to pursue a bachelor's degree, Arthur later found his passion for theatre during his second year at UBC. His devotion to performing arts became all-consuming and he spent most of his time in the theatre department being so engrossed in participating in production that he enrolled in courses that fulfilled his aspiration to become an actor.

Remembering his days he said he was besotted with theatre at the time. "It was alive then, with a sense of vitality and newness. It seemed just electric to me." He added that in the department he crossed paths with several renowned Canadian actors such as Nicola Cavendish, Larry Lillo and Ruth Nichol, inspiring him to pursue theatres.

Ross left UBC after studying for two years. He then enrolled himself in a three-year comprehensive programme at the esteemed National Theatre School of Canada in Montreal.

A harsh realisation:

However, as Ross developed a deep love for acting he soon looked into the practical aspects of an actor's life and critically evaluated his own abilities, making him arrive at a painful realisation.

He said he liked it too much but realised it wasn't going to be healthy for him. "I know I was a good actor but I always thought you had to be great."

After this, the aspiring actor then went to three years of academic work at UBC and further went on to pursue law at a school in Toronto. He graduated and then spent 35 years as a civil litigator in Metro Vancouver till 2016 and then he retired.

A fresh chapter for Arthur:

Wasting no time after retiring, in 2017, Ross reached out to UBC initiating a fresh chapter in his journey. He obtained his new student number and began attending UBC as a part-time student. His academic pursuits shifted towards the realm of history, with a keen focus on the intricacies of the First World War.

He told UBC, "I'm appreciative of the students accepting that old guy tuning in from outer space."

