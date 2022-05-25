Twitteratis can't keep calm as Amazon sells plastic bucket for $335

Netizens were shocked to see an ordinary pink plastic bucket being sold for $335 on the e-commerce website Amazon, at a discount of 28 per cent, with the original price being $462.



The photo was posted by @vivekraju93 on Twitter, who wrote, “Just found this on Amazon and I don’t know what to do.”

Plastic Bucket for Home and Bathroom Set of 1 https://t.co/D7pcx89Nv7 — Vivek Raju (@vivekraju93) May 23, 2022 ×

To which a Twitter user replied that the baffling part is that only one is left in the stock.

The baffling part 🤯 only 1 left in stock! pic.twitter.com/FakLbdBEwk — Shubhi Srivastava (@shubhi1011) May 23, 2022 ×

Some users took a dig at it by saying that it is a very good quality bucket and is selling very cheap comparatively.

Look at review dude price should be 99999 too cheap 🥸😂😂😂 Purchase at this price point pic.twitter.com/I7zHWj8lnr — Vikas Jat (@this_is_viku) May 24, 2022 ×

The photo went viral on other social media platforms as well. A user on Facebook made fun of the bucket by saying that this is a special bucket because it was made in Baltimore.



But one user suggested a sensible possibility that “Probably they entered the price including the decimal point when there was no need to enter it. I think what they may have tried was 259.99 but entered 25999 instead.”