Twitteratis can't keep calm as Amazon sells plastic bucket for $335

Overpriced plastic bucket on Amazon Photograph:( Twitter )
Netizens were shocked to see an ordinary pink plastic bucket being sold for $335 on the e-commerce website Amazon, at a discount of 28 per cent, with the original price being $462.
The photo was posted by @vivekraju93 on Twitter, who wrote, “Just found this on Amazon and I don’t know what to do.”
Plastic Bucket for Home and Bathroom Set of 1
To which a Twitter user replied that the baffling part is that only one is left in the stock.
The baffling part is that only one is left in the stock.
Some users took a dig at it by saying that it is a very good quality bucket and is selling very cheap comparatively.
Look at review dude price should be 99999 too cheap. Purchase at this price point
The photo went viral on other social media platforms as well. A user on Facebook made fun of the bucket by saying that this is a special bucket because it was made in Baltimore.
But one user suggested a sensible possibility that “Probably they entered the price including the decimal point when there was no need to enter it. I think what they may have tried was 259.99 but entered 25999 instead.”
Probably they entered the price including the decimal point, when there was not need to enter it.
I think what they may have tried was 259.99 but entered 25999 instead.