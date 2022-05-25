Twitteratis can't keep calm as Amazon sells plastic bucket for $335

Written By: Wion Web Desk Twitter
India Updated: May 25, 2022, 09:48 PM(IST)

Overpriced plastic bucket on Amazon Photograph:( Twitter )

Story highlights

Netizens were shocked to see an ordinary pink plastic bucket being sold for $335 on the e-commerce website Amazon, and only one was left in stock. The photo went viral on other social media platforms as well.

The photo was posted by @vivekraju93 on Twitter, who wrote, "Just found this on Amazon and I don't know what to do."


The photo was posted by @vivekraju93 on Twitter, who wrote, “Just found this on Amazon and I don’t know what to do.”

To which a Twitter user replied that the baffling part is that only one is left in the stock.

Some users took a dig at it by saying that it is a very good quality bucket and is selling very cheap comparatively.

The photo went viral on other social media platforms as well. A user on Facebook made fun of the bucket by saying that this is a special bucket because it was made in Baltimore.


But one user suggested a sensible possibility that “Probably they entered the price including the decimal point when there was no need to enter it. I think what they may have tried was 259.99 but entered 25999 instead.”

