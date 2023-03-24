Twitter blue ticks to disappear on April 1, here's what to do to retain them

Blue ticks on Twitter have been something of an online prestige. The blue tick gave a user a certain credibility, status and x-factor in increasingly competitive online world. But gone are such days, Twitter has now officially announced that the 'legacy verified program' was winding down and blue ticks given in accordance with previous rules will be removed as early as April 1.

If you already have a blue tick and want to retain it, then you'll have to subscribe to Twitter Blue, a paid monthly subscription.

"On April 1st, we will begin winding down our legacy verified program and removing legacy verified checkmarks. To keep your blue checkmark on Twitter, individuals can sign up for Twitter Blue here:...," tweeted Twitter's official @verified account. The tweet has a link which leads a user to Twitter Blue subscription.

Twitter, the mega-popular and game-changing social media platform was taken over by billionaire Elon Musk last. Musk, who was already very active on Twitter before he took over, had on number of occasions indicated his displeasure about the blue ticks awarded under what was later called 'legacy' program.

Before the takeover by Musk, Twitter had awarded blue ticks to celebrities, influencers, journalists and other people who fit a certain criterion and followed rules made by the social media platform.

But Musk was not happy with this and had indicated several months ago that the legacy blue ticks will be removed and that anyone subscribing to Twitter Blue would be able to get blue tick.

What is Twitter Blue?

Twitter Blue is a monthly, paid subscription programme that awards a user a blue tick and also gives him access to some enhanced features of the platform.

These features include editing tweets, uploading 1080p videos, bookmark folders and more.

How much does Twitter Blue subscription cost?

In India, you will have to shell out Rs 650 for web and Rs 900 for android/ iOS.

