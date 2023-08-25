#TrumpMugShot: Trump made comeback on X by sharing his own mugshot; social media erupts in memefest
Former President Donald Trump shared his own mugshot and made a comeback on X (formerly Twitter) after surrendering to Georgia authorities on Thursday evening.
Former President Donald Trump became the first US President in the history of the country to have a mugshot taken. On August 24, he turned himself into Georgia authorities after facing 13 felony charges by a Fulton County grand jury. His mugshot was taken while being booked at an Atlanta jail for allegedly trying to reverse the 2020 election results in Georgia.
Soon after his mugshot was released, it went viral on social media X (formerly Twitter) with over 25 thousand tweets. The #TrumpMugShot is still going strong on X. Even before Trump’s actual mugshot was released, people started creating his mugshot, starting a meme fest on X.
Here are some of the best memes:
The most highly anticipated photograph in history… #TrumpMugShot pic.twitter.com/iMCpT7Kz82— Billy Baldwin (@BillyBaldwin) August 24, 2023
who did this 🤣🤣🤣🤣 #TrumpMugShot pic.twitter.com/9dEgsWlMcc— Black Outside ✭ (@All_Cake88) August 24, 2023
Photographer entering room to take photo #TrumpMugShot pic.twitter.com/8OON5yF7fT— meh° (@ImMehulOkk) August 24, 2023
Everyone searching for trumps mugshot on Twitter #TrumpMugShot pic.twitter.com/IugDqPHt15— Bobreddit889 (@bobreddit889) August 24, 2023
Donald Trump makes a comeback on X by sharing his own mugshot
Shortly after his mugshot went viral, the former president shared his own mugshot on X, with ‘never surrender’ written on it. Along with his mugshot, Trump posted a link to his fundraising website.
https://t.co/MlIKklPSJT pic.twitter.com/Mcbf2xozsY— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 25, 2023
With this Donald Trump made his comeback on X. The post raised many eyebrows and started trending as soon as it was posted. Even Tesla CEO, Elon Musk reacted to the same and called it "next level". Musk shared Trump’s post on his X profile. This is Trump’s first post on X since the social media firm restored his account last year.
Next-level https://t.co/E81JKWTJPS— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 25, 2023
The #TrumpMugShot again caught fire on social media with hilarious memes.
Here are some of the best memes:
SMILE B*TCH#TrumpMugShot #TrumpArrest pic.twitter.com/1jfcVAjQFh— ً👹 (@Randommarnz) August 25, 2023
Trump’s account was suspended shortly after the January 6 riots at the Capitol. Trump’s last tweet was on January 8, 2021, when he posted that he would not attend the inauguration of then-US President-elect Joe Biden.
Should the #TrumpMugShot be his official Presidential Portrait? pic.twitter.com/GmZ3MIm7mX— Jamaal Bowman Ed.D. (@JamaalBowmanNY) August 25, 2023
His account on X was reinstated this year after Elon Musk purchased X and renamed it, but Trump had not posted on there before Thursday.
Republicans after they see #TrumpMugShot pic.twitter.com/vV1bogZrNr— P ❤️ (@therealpeela) August 24, 2023
Trump, while addressing reporters after being arrested and released from jail, said: "I did nothing wrong," CNN reported.
The former US President described the criminal case against him as a "travesty of justice." "We have every single right to challenge an election that we think is dishonest," he said.
He also addressed the other criminal cases pending against him, saying, "This is one instance but you have three other instances. This is election interference."
(With inputs from agencies)
