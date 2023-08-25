TrumpMugShot: Trump made comeback on X by sharing his own mugshot; social media erupts in memefest

Former President Donald Trump became the first US President in the history of the country to have a mugshot taken. On August 24, he turned himself into Georgia authorities after facing 13 felony charges by a Fulton County grand jury. His mugshot was taken while being booked at an Atlanta jail for allegedly trying to reverse the 2020 election results in Georgia.

Soon after his mugshot was released, it went viral on social media X (formerly Twitter) with over 25 thousand tweets. The #TrumpMugShot is still going strong on X. Even before Trump’s actual mugshot was released, people started creating his mugshot, starting a meme fest on X.

Here are some of the best memes:

Donald Trump makes a comeback on X by sharing his own mugshot

Shortly after his mugshot went viral, the former president shared his own mugshot on X, with ‘never surrender’ written on it. Along with his mugshot, Trump posted a link to his fundraising website.

With this Donald Trump made his comeback on X. The post raised many eyebrows and started trending as soon as it was posted. Even Tesla CEO, Elon Musk reacted to the same and called it "next level". Musk shared Trump’s post on his X profile. This is Trump’s first post on X since the social media firm restored his account last year.

The #TrumpMugShot again caught fire on social media with hilarious memes.

Here are some of the best memes:

Trump’s account was suspended shortly after the January 6 riots at the Capitol. Trump’s last tweet was on January 8, 2021, when he posted that he would not attend the inauguration of then-US President-elect Joe Biden.



His account on X was reinstated this year after Elon Musk purchased X and renamed it, but Trump had not posted on there before Thursday.



Trump, while addressing reporters after being arrested and released from jail, said: "I did nothing wrong," CNN reported.

The former US President described the criminal case against him as a "travesty of justice." "We have every single right to challenge an election that we think is dishonest," he said.

He also addressed the other criminal cases pending against him, saying, "This is one instance but you have three other instances. This is election interference."

(With inputs from agencies)

