/Trump's Mother's Day message strayed way off-topic - 'Absolutely nothing to do with mothers'

Donald Trump's bizarre Mother's Day post is going viral for using the occasion to harp about himself. He wrote on Truth Social, "Happy Mother's Day weekend to all, especially to the 115 THOUSAND AMERICANS who found jobs in the month of April alone!" He veered way off topic by slamming media houses for their anti-Trump rhetoric. "As usual, over 90 percent of Bloomberg Economists (nearly all of whom have a 'Terminal' case of TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME!) underestimated the strength of the Trump Economy." The American president next attacked Chair of the Federal Reserve of the United States, Jerome Powell. "Despite the best efforts of Jerome 'Too Late and Won't Leave' Powell, and the America Hating Democrat Party, more Americans are working today than ever before." He ended the post with, "Happy Mother’s Day and, know that, we are MAKING AMERICA WEALTHY AND SAFE AGAIN! President DONALD J. TRUMP." He even shared a bar graph with the header - "Job growth in April nearly doubles expectations under President Trump."

Trump's Mother's Day message shocks people

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Netizens cannot believe that Trump made his Mother's Day wish all about himself. "This has absolutely nothing to do with mothers. He is not well!" a user wrote, with another adding, "As usual, he makes a mother's day greeting all about himself. The man is insane!" One comment read, "Would’ve saved everyone some time if he’d just said, 'Happy Mother’s Day, you filthy animals.'" A page called "Republicans against Trump" on X, shared screenshots of his message and wrote, "Trump marks Mother’s Day with a Truth Social post centred largely on himself. Per usual." Others pointed out how Trump once again did not wish First Lady Melania Trump Happy Mother's Day.

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