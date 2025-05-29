Trump lying about his health, has dementia? 45% of Americans think so, reveals new poll

Donald Trump may be lying about his health, believe a majority of United States citizens, according to a new poll.

This comes as former US President Joe Biden, who had stirred quite a bit of debate over his health and mental faculties, was recently diagnosed with prostate cancer.

Liar liar pants on fire?

As per a YouGov/Economist poll, 45 per cent of Americans believe that the 78-year-old US president was "not at all" or "not very" transparent about his health.

The survey, which had 1,660 participants, was conducted between May 23 and May 26. While 45 per cent of people thought Trump was lying about his health woes, a smaller number of people, albeit only by a narrow margin, believed he was totally transparent.

62 per cent of the survey respondents believe that the ageing president – who happens to be the oldest president to be sworn in as the President of the United States – must release his medical records to the public. They say it was his duty to disclose any health conditions that may affect his ability to serve as the Commander-in-Chief. Meanwhile, 28 per cent said that the POTUS, like any other person, had the right to keep medical records private.

The survey also asked people if they believe Biden was transparent about his health: 82 per cent answered in the negative.

As per a Mirror report, the poll has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.2 per cent.

Trump's dementia risk

As per the report, like with Biden, there have been concerns about Trump's physical and mental health, including the possibility of dementia. The neurological disease reportedly runs in the Trump family.

However, in April, a report from the White House physician sought to lay such fears to rest and claimed that Trump was in "excellent cognitive and physical health".

It must be noted that just months before, a disastrous presidential debate between Biden and Trump gave rise to concerns about Biden's mental health faculties; a doctor's report declared the Democrat "fit to serve". With that in mind, concerns about Trump's health seem all the more plausible.

