/Trump breaks Truth Social! Social media platform crashes as Trump announces US strikes on Iranian nuclear sites

Truth Social buckled under pressure Saturday (Jun 21) night—just minutes after US President Donald Trump announced that the US had launched strikes on three Iranian nuclear sites. At around 8 pm ET, users across the US and abroad began seeing error messages when attempting to access the platform. "Network failed," the app read. "Please try again." In a post on Truth Social, Trump announced that the US has “completed our very successful attack on the three nuclear sites in Iran, including Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan.” He added that “all planes are now outside of Iran air space" and were “on their way home”.

Trump breaks Truth Social

The outage began shortly after 7:46 pm ET, when Trump posted what appeared to be a real-time announcement: the US, he said, had conducted a “very successful attack” on Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan—three major nuclear facilities deep inside Iran.

“A full payload of BOMBS was dropped on the primary site, Fordow,” he said while congratulating “our great American Warriors,” and noting that “There is not another military in the world that could have done this."

The post, laced with signature Trump flair, ended with, "NOW IS THE TIME FOR PEACE! Thank you for your attention to this matter.”

Truth Social went down almost immediately. By 8 pm, DownDetector, a website that crowdsources service outages, showed a significant spike in outage reports. The reason for the apparent outage was, however, not immediately clear.

NetBlocks, an internet watchdog group, confirmed the platform was experiencing widespread international disruptions, adding that this was 'not' due to censorship or state-level filtering. In a post on BlueSky just before 9 pm ET, it said: “Truth Social is experiencing international outages for many users after US President Donald Trump announces strikes on three nuclear sites in Iran; incident not related to country-level internet disruptions or filtering.”