Travelling India this Holi season? Here are 7 places to celebrate Holi 2023 this year

Holi is a colourful and joyous festival celebrated in India and Nepal during spring. It is also known as the Festival of Colours. Holi, celebrated in late February or early March, varies according to the Hindu calendar.

During Holi, people come together to celebrate the victory of good over evil and to welcome the spring season. The festivities typically last two days and are filled with music, dance, food, and colours.

Here are some of the best places to celebrate Holi in India:

Mathura and Vrindavan: Mathura and Vrindavan are known as the birthplace of Lord Krishna, and Holi is celebrated here with great enthusiasm. The towns are beautifully decorated, and people wear traditional attire to celebrate the festival. The celebrations here go on for a week. The Holi played with gulal and flowers is a sight to behold.

Barsana: Barsana is another town near Mathura, famous for its Lathmar Holi, where women beat up men with sticks. The unique way of celebration has made it one of the most popular places to celebrate Holi in India.

Jaipur: The Pink City of India is known for its grand Holi celebrations. The city's famous landmarks, including Hawa Mahal and City Palace, are beautifully lit up during the festival. Moreover, people take to the streets to celebrate with colours and music.

Udaipur: Udaipur is another city in Rajasthan, known for its grand Holi celebrations. People celebrate the festival with great pomp and show and decorate the city's palace for the occasion.

Delhi: Delhi is one of the best places to celebrate Holi in India, with a mix of traditional and modern celebrations. The city's Holi celebrations are known for the famous Holi Cow Festival and the Holi Moo Festival, attended by locals and tourists alike.

Hampi: Hampi, in Karnataka, is known for its unique way of celebrating Holi. People wear traditional attire and smear each other with turmeric powder instead of colours.

Goa: Goa is known for its vibrant culture and celebrations, and Holi is no different. The state's beaches come alive with colours and music during the festival, making it a great place to celebrate Holi.