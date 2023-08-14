Tragic! Rescued walrus calf that needed 'round-the-clock' cuddles from humans dies

An infant walrus, rescued earlier this month that needed round-the-clock cuddles has unfortunately died, the Alaska SeaLife Center (ASLC) said in a statement issued, where it had been receiving treatment.

“We are heartbroken to share that the walrus calf admitted to the ASLC Wildlife Response Program on August 1, 2023, passed away this morning after his condition took a turn for the worse,” read the statement.

The baby calf was found on Alaska’s North Slope, miles away from the ocean without the mother or any other walrus around. It had been suffering from a number of serious health concerns, including nutrient malabsorption (a condition where the body cannot effectively absorb nutrients from food).

Doctors said that in the 24 hours leading to his tragic passing, the calf was also struggling with hypoglycemia and gastrointestinal problems.

Baby walruses need constant care

The 200-pound (90 kilogrammes) walrus calf had been receiving near-constant care from the rescuers at the centre to mimic the care that he would receive from his mother. The staff described cuddling as giving an "option to have a warm body to lean up against" which the pup had been taking advantage of almost constantly.

Notably, walrus calves are heavily dependent on their mother until they are two years old. However, they are quick to respond to the care of humans and initially, the walrus, who was not named, managed to drink formula from a bottle.

The little pup's death — one of just 10 that the centre has cared for in its 25-year history has left everyone devastated.

"While often rewarding, wildlife rescue is inherently unpredictable and comes with it the possibility of great loss. For those that dedicate their lives to animal care, this is the hardest part of the job. We appreciate your understanding as the Center and its staff mourn, and we thank you for the outpouring of support that has come our way since this patient’s admission," read the statement by the centre.

(With inputs from agencies)