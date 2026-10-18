/Toyota’s ‘Walk Me’ chair ditches wheels, wins top Red Dot 'Luminary' award for 2026

Toyota's 'wheel-less' four-legged ‘walk me’ chair won the 2026 Red Dot concept 'Luminary' award, the highest honour at the Red Dot Award. Misako Kawata designed the chair under team lead Takashi Nishimura, which steps up stairs, shuffles sideways in tight spaces, and lifts the seat to eye level with standing pedestrians. It is useful for people with limited mobility to get up stairs and over curbs.



The 'wheel-less' made its debut last year at the Japan Mobility show as a concept where price and release date were not announced. The unveiled concept, named “Walk Me,” replaces traditional wheels with four robotic legs, designed to eliminate the psychological and physical barriers that stairs pose for wheelchair users.



The design brief notes that wheels force riders to plan entire days around avoiding steps, whereas the quadrupedal system can climb stairs, navigate tight spaces, and move seamlessly between indoor floors, outdoor paths, and public transit. Beyond mobility, the legs allow the chair to crouch for easy boarding and rise to eye level with standing pedestrians, addressing a longstanding social challenge faced by wheelchair users who must constantly look upward during conversations.

Prototype developed in 10 months

The chair’s design draws on omotenashi, the Japanese spirit of hospitality, giving it a posture resembling a welcoming bow. A 3D-knitted fabric covers its mechanical joints, lending it a warm, furniture-like appearance, with a grey hip housing, seat shell, and chartreuse ribbed legs. Toyota traces this textile approach back to its origins as a loom manufacturer under founder Sakichi Toyoda. Beneath the fabric lies a topologically optimised internal frame that balances strength and weight.



Remarkably, Toyota developed the prototype in just 10 months, leveraging AI-driven gait control and low-waste metal additive manufacturing. The company describes Walk Me as its “North Star” for human-centred technology aimed at delivering dignity and independence.