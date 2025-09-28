/Top 7 best airports in the Indian Subcontinent in 2025

Airports in the Indian sub-continent have undergone a major development and expansion, making it one of the largest domestic civil aviation markets in the world. The sector is managed by both government and private entities, with a rapidly growing infrastructure that is crucial for the nation's connectivity and economic growth.

Several airports in India also handle the bulk of passenger and cargo traffic. In recent years, massive government and private investments have been made, and airport infrastructure has been upgraded. Let's find out the top 7 best airports in the Indian subcontinent.

1. Indira Gandhi International Airport, New Delhi

It is the busiest airport in India, which seamlessly blends grandeur with efficiency, and handles a huge number of international flights while maintaining ease of movement. It is also well-organised, which provides a good number of shopping outlets, lounges, and food courts that give passengers plenty of choice. The significant part of this hub is that it has excellent connectivity that provides a good number of cab services and the Airport Express Metro linking directly to central Delhi in under 25 minutes.

2. Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru

Kempegowda International Airport (BLR) is Bengaluru's main international airport, which is named after Kempe Gowda I, who founded the city of Bengaluru in the 16th century. The airport offers a range of facilities and amenities, including Multiple lounges, including the "080 Lounges," with options for transit passengers. Free Wi-Fi and charging stations. A variety of shopping and dining options. Resting areas and a transit hotel.

3. Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Hyderabad

Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Airport is seen as offering consistent, punctual service and passenger-friendly design. This airport has smooth flow, courteous staff, and efficiency, making the experience stress-free. Opened on 23 March 2008, it is located in Shamshabad, about 24 kilometres (15 mi) south of Hyderabad. Shopping areas, modern lounges and seating areas in the airport keep travellers comfortable, keeping dining options showcase local delicacies and international favourites.

4. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, Mumbai

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA), with IATA code BOM, serves Mumbai and is the second-busiest airport in India. Operated by a joint venture including Adani Enterprises, it features two main terminals: Terminal 1 for domestic flights and Terminal 2 for both international and some domestic flights. The airport offers numerous passenger services, including lounges, dining, duty-free shopping, art displays, and various transport options.

5. Manohar International Airport, Goa

Goa’s new airport at Mopa is sleek, modern, and purpose-built, which was designed to ease congestion at Dabolim while giving the state a better international gateway as well as a more well-organised hub for domestic flyers. The interior design of this airport is airy with a touch of local influence.

6. Chennai International Airport, Chennai

It is an international airport which serves the city of Chennai, the capital of Tamil Nadu, India. Chennai International Airport is also located in Tirusulam in the Chengalpattu district, in the Greater Chennai Metropolitan Area, around 21 km (13 mi) southwest of the city centre. The airport depicts the coastal heritage and cultural pride of the city through touches of architecture and art, and a dining mix of South Indian staples alongside international outlets.

7. Bandaranaike International Airport, Colombo