/Top 6 countries that celebrate Thanksgiving the most — Check the list here

Thanksgiving is a national holiday celebrated mostly in the United States and Canada. In America, it is celebrated on the fourth Thursday of November, which serves as a time to give thanks for the blessings of the past year, reflect on what one is grateful for, and spend time with loved ones. It is widely celebrated with large family meals and traditions such as watching football and parades. Its roots are often traced back to a 1621 harvest feast shared between the Wampanoag people and English colonists, known as the Pilgrims.

Traditionally, on this day, the farmers thanked God for their autumn harvest. Thanksgiving was declared in 1863 after the 16th President of the United States, Abraham Lincoln, who guided the nation through the Civil War, originally declared this day a holiday and a day off for employees.

Here is the list of the top 6 nations that celebrate Thanksgiving the most:

1. United States

The United States celebrates Thanksgiving on the fourth Thursday of November. It is the biggest harvest-inspired holiday of the country, which is marked by family gatherings, parades, and festive meals featuring turkey, stuffing, and pumpkin pie. The day symbolises gratitude, togetherness, and reflection, with millions travelling nationwide. During the celebration, football games, charity events, and community feasts also play a significant role in adding joy for the people.

2. Canada

Canada observes Thanksgiving on the second Monday of October. Rooted in harvest festivals and early explorer traditions, the day focuses on giving thanks for the year’s blessings and agricultural abundance. Canadians celebrate with turkey dinners, autumn-themed decorations, and outdoor activities like hiking. The holiday is less commercial than its American counterpart but equally cherished for family reunions and gratitude.

3. Norfolk Island (Australia)

Norfolk Island celebrates Thanksgiving on the last Wednesday of November. The tradition began with American whaling crews in the 19th century. Locals decorate churches with fruits, vegetables, and flowers, offering prayers and giving thanks for the harvest. The day features community gatherings, shared meals, and a cultural blend of American, Polynesian, and Australian influences.

4. Liberia

Liberia celebrates Thanksgiving on the first Thursday of November. Introduced by freed African-American settlers in the 19th century, the holiday expresses gratitude for peace, freedom, and prosperity. Liberians mark the day with church services, music, community gatherings, and meals featuring local dishes instead of traditional turkey. The celebration blends American influence with Liberian cultural traditions.

5. Grenada

Grenada observes Thanksgiving on 25 October, commemorating the 1983 US-led intervention that restored order after political turmoil. Though not a harvest festival, it is a national day of gratitude and remembrance. Grenadians attend memorial events, cultural programmes, and family gatherings. The day serves as a reminder of resilience, unity, and the nation’s return to democratic stability.

6. Saint Lucia