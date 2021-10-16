Tired of 'censorship' on nudes, Vienna museums open OnlyFans account

When it comes to art and artistic expression, a debate always rages as to where the boundaries of freedom give way to so-called 'obscenity'. In digital age and in times of social media, though the general acceptance and understanding appears to have improved, art still finds itself at odds with online rules of propriety.

Tired of 'censorship' of social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram among others, Vienna tourism board has opened an account on OnlyFans, the adults-only platform. Tourism board has taken this decision to protest against the traditionally dominant social platforms.

OnlyFans was started in 2016. It is the only social platform that allows depiction of nudity.

Vienna museums have recently been sparring with social media networks over posts of their artwork. In July this year, TikTok account of Albertina was suspended and later blocked for posts containing Japanese photographer Nobuyoshi Araki's artwork that showed a female breast.

In 2018, Natural History Museum's photograph was deemed pornographic by Facebook and was removed.

The Leopold Museum faced such trouble as well.

Vienna tourism board's spokesperson has been mentioned in media reports as terming actions by the social media giants as "unfair and frustrating"

All the artworks that earlier found themselves in the crosshairs of social media giants are now fully available on the OnlyFans account.