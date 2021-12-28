Time capsule discovered underneath 130-year-old statue in Virginia

A time capsule has been found underneath a 130-old statue of a Confederate general called Robert E. Lee in Richmond

After its discovery, Virginia Governor Ralph Northam tweeted "They found it!"

"This is likely the time capsule everyone was looking for," he added.

From artifacts to confederate memorabilia and even a rare photo of Abraham Lincoln, the long-sought-after item is expected to contain some hidden treasures, as per an article published in the newspaper in the year 1887.

The box will be scanned via X-ray and will be opened on Tuesday at 1:00 pm (1800 GMT).

The previous apparent time capsule discovered by the crew at the base of the same statue contained three water-logged books, a photograph in a soggy cloth envelope, and a coin.

The prevailing theory last week was that the lead box was left by a person, or persons, who oversaw the monument’s construction.

Robert E. Lee had commanded the Army of Northern Virginia during the Civil War. His statue in Richmond was erected in 1890 in the former capital of the Confederacy.

Its removal was blocked by two lawsuits until a ruling from the supreme court of Virginia in September cleared the way for it to be dismantled. Crews searched for the time capsule then, digging and removing some massive stones, but were unable to locate it.

The statue became the focus of protests for racial justice last year following the death of George Floyd, a Black man who was murdered by a white police officer in Minnesota.

