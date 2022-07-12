Tiktok video of beachgoers running away from two huge sea lions goes viral

We humans are among the weakest animals on Earth. And we know it. That's why millions of years of evolution has taught us to tackle animal encounters using one supreme technique.

Running away.

There are ample living things to run away from on land and when it comes to the sea... well that's a foregone conclusion as water isn't our domain to start with.

Such ingrained behaviour of us land mammals was on full display in a video shot in California. The beachgoers ran and ran for their livee as if being chased by Godzilla but the pursuers in this case were two sea lions, usually held to be cute when they are at a sufficient distance.

To be fair to those leaving everything and running away, the sea lions appeared to be fully grown and were charging at unusual speed for a cute blubbery sea creature. They don't bite. But people in the video weren't in a mood to leave things to chance.

The sea lions at La Jolla Cove San Diego have had enough of the tourists.

Were the sea lions planning a mass bite-fest? Probably not, say the experts quoted in media reports.

Sea lion expert Eric Otjen of SeaWorld San Diego said such a behaviour is normal for these creatures around this time of the year.

This time of the year is breeding time for sea lions and males often fight to win females. Otjen told The Guardian that people on the beach were caught in crossfire of such a fight. The sea lion on the left was actually running away from one on right.

“He’s got swimmers all around him on his way back out, but they don’t bother him. What this is all about is his right to mate,” Otjen said, adding: “This behavior is not uncommon at all. The reason why the video has gotten like 10 millions views is because everybody is running like Godzilla is chasing them.”

