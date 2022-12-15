TikTok star Khaby Lame, actor Sonu Sood collaborate for a fun video: Watch

Fans engaged with Khaby and Sonu on the Instagram video as they loved their collaboration and asked for more. In the video, Sonu Sood can be seen pouring juice for Khaby and himself. He pours more for Khaby and leaves only some for himself. When Khaby tries to take the glass with less juice, Sonu becomes all altruistic and offers the one with more juice to the TikTok star. Then comes the twist when Khaby reaches for Sonu’s straw and finishes off all juice in his glass, leaving barely anything for Sonu.