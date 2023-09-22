TikTok plays cupid: The company offers matchmaking service for staff

In an effort to create a friendly work environment, TikTok has started an internal matchmaking service for employees, giving them a platform to introduce their friends and family members to their colleagues.

The channel, which is known as Meet Cute, is placed on the workplace tool which is used by thousands of employees of TikTok around the world for video conferencing and document hosting. The platform is also helping people discover a potential romantic partner from among their own colleagues, as reported by The Guardian.

The platform Meet Cute, which was first reported by Forbes, allows their employees to advertise their family, friends or acquaintances to their colleagues through a feed of posts which show information which is typically seen in dating apps, like a person's height and weight.

The service also lets employees comment on the shared posts and evaluate the people whose information has been shared on the feed. In the introduction of Meet Cute, it states, "The company is not responsible for mediating disputes.”

Technical bug giving access to ByteMoments to employees across world

The platform, which has been placed on the intranet forum of the company called ByteMoments, is mostly used by employees based in China. However, the staff across the world use ByteMoments for doing their daily jobs.

A spokesperson, while speaking to Forbes, stated that the Meet Cute function was “specifically designed as an optional offering for mainland China employees” and that a technical bug permitted employees to use the channel in other countries.

The channel has a note which warns that employees should not share the personal information of staff along with a reminder that it is a platform created for introducing individuals who are outside of the company to employees of ByteDance.

ByteDance in China has never tried to hide its attempts to become a matchmaker for employees. The company has introduced internal matchmaking services previously, with one titled the 175 Project.

As per the Chinese language news outlet Tech Planet, other tech platforms like Huawei, Meituan and Alibaba provide matchmaking services or dating forums to their employees.

TikTok employees, who interacted with Forbes, said that the attempt of the company to facilitate matchmaking felt like an “encroachment on personal boundaries”.

