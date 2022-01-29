This teenager tracks Musk's private jet; Tesla chief offers $5,000 to shut account

Jack Sweeney (left), Tesla chief Elon Musk (right) Photograph:( Others )
Jack Sweeney had reportedly got a message from Tesla chief Elon Musk last year to take down the account since it was a 'security risk'.
19-year-old Jack Sweeney had reportedly got a message from Musk last year calling the flight tracker a "security risk".
Musk got a cheeky reply from the teenager who asked for a Model 3 Tesla car. The SpaceX billionaire reportedly offered $5,000 even as Sweeney bargained for $50k to support his college expenses.
However, the teenager hasn't heard from Musk over the deal, reports claimed. Musk had earlier said social media accounts tracking his movements had become a "security issue" including for his family since their travel plans were being posted online.
Sweeney's latest tweet on Musk:
Elon got PIA but I've already identified it! pic.twitter.com/oQCrp0OTgV— Jack Sweeney (@JxckSweeney) January 26, 2022
Took off from Hawthorne, Elon got PIA blocking program but already found the aircraft. pic.twitter.com/nOxNUxy5y5— Elon Musk's Jet (@ElonJet) January 26, 2022×
Landed near Lanai City, Hawaii, US. Apx. flt. time 7 Hours : 4 Mins. pic.twitter.com/2aTVxgOci3— Elon Musk's Jet (@ElonJet) January 23, 2022
The Twitter handle is named Elon Musk's Jet @ElonJet. It tracks the SpaceX cheif's every move. The bio says "Tracking Elon Musk's Private Jet(N628TS) with a bot using public ADS-B data @ADSBExchange."
In fact, it clearly states that Sweeney can be contacted for "inquiries". The account opened in June 2020. Sweeney's Twitter bio reads: "Anything space, Tesla or aviation."
Elon Musk's tweets are widely followed with some of his outrageous comments making headline news. Musk has over 71 million followers on Twitter.
