This teenager tracks Musk's private jet; Tesla chief offers $5,000 to shut account

According to reports, Tesla chief Elon Musk asked a 19-year-old Twitter account holder who tracks his private jet to take down his Twitter handle.

19-year-old Jack Sweeney had reportedly got a message from Musk last year calling the flight tracker a "security risk".

Musk got a cheeky reply from the teenager who asked for a Model 3 Tesla car. The SpaceX billionaire reportedly offered $5,000 even as Sweeney bargained for $50k to support his college expenses.

However, the teenager hasn't heard from Musk over the deal, reports claimed. Musk had earlier said social media accounts tracking his movements had become a "security issue" including for his family since their travel plans were being posted online.

Sweeney's latest tweet on Musk:

Elon got PIA but I've already identified it! pic.twitter.com/oQCrp0OTgV — Jack Sweeney (@JxckSweeney) January 26, 2022 ×