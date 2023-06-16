Watch: This NYC guy had a pizza, 'tossed and flown' 

The words 'tossed' pizza have a particular meaning. They (usually) refer to a nicely made pizza using the technique possibly unique to the dish. The chef perfectly tosses the dough in the air. It revolves around itself, expanding its edges. It then becomes ready for toppings, sauces and whatnot before being nicely baked in an oven.

Any use of the word 'toss' normally assumes this meaning and forms a mental image which makes us quickly dial the pizza place out of sheer hunger. But New York City has witnessed something that'll impart new meaning to the words 'tossed pizza'.

An interesting Instagram video is being shared on Instagram. The video shows a man holding what looks like a pizza box. You may be forgiven for hazarding a guess that it's a pizza delivery guy. But instead of knocking on a door, he appears to be leaning out of a window high above the ground.

Facing him are two construction workers on a construction lift. The lift is attached to another building and there is a good 100 metres drop between the construction lift and the building with a window pizza guy is popping his head out of.

And just when we think that there is an impasse, an insurmountable challenge that'll keep the construction workers hungry for the foreseeable future, the pizza guy hurls the box in the air.

For those of us (everyone!) who know shape of a pizza box, it's not a huge leap of imagination to determine that it does not remotely resemble a football. It is therefore unlikely that it'll travel straight when tossed in air.

The box veers in the air like a frisbee almost goes in the direction of the construction platform.

Remember, the flying pizza has about 1oo metres of altitude between itself and a resounding 'splat'.

It was to be a splat on the road below or splat on vertical concrete. But credit to brilliant reflexes of the construction worker (or the heightened alertness only hunger can cause), it was a clean catch.

“And the pizza was still in perfect condition. I don’t know if that means it was really good or really bad pizza,” a quip from a user in comments was icing on the cake.

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.