This man has fathered more than 500 kids. He is being sued now

Jonathan Jacob Meijer, a 41-year-old Dutchman, might find himself in a bit of trouble for his apparent "good deed". Meijer, a sperm donor, is believed to have fathered 550 children, but The Times reported that he is being sued for increasing the risk of accidental incest.

Meijer is reportedly from The Hague and now lives in Kenya. He is a musician by profession. The report states that the civil lawsuit has been filed by Donorkind Foundation, which is a Dutch organisation that advocates donor kids.

The purpose of sperm donation is aimed at providing pregnancies for women who don't have a male partner, their male partner is infertile, or some other reason.

The organisation wants the court to take action against Meijer's excessive donation. Apparently, sperm donation of this magnitude breached existing rules in the Netherlands and many other countries.

The organisation has asked the court to identify which clinics he has donated to and destroy his samples stored there. However, it also noted that an exception can be made for those samples which are stored by women who had Meijer's child and might want a genetic sibling in future.

As quoted by Donorkind Foundation, lawyer Mark de Hek feels that the donor is acting unlawfully. He said, "This behavior is dangerous for the mental well-being and health of donor children. By favoring his reproductive drive, the donor is acting unlawfully."

"In addition, he violates the agreements with the clinics and with the prospective parents, because they trusted his promise that he would father a maximum of 25 children," the lawyer added.

As quoted by VICE, Ties van der Meer, who is chair of the Donorkind Foundation, said in a statement that Meijer was believed to have fathered at least 550 children, using at least 13 clinics around the world. Meijer is apparently using donation sites and social media to approach people wishing to conceive.

"We are taking action against this man because the national government is doing nothing. He has a global reach via the internet and he does business with large international sperm banks," van der Meer said.

