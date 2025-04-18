New Yorkers may soon travel to the airport in an air taxi, which can potentially help them make the over one-hour journey from Manhattan to JFK in 15 minutes or less.

On Thursday (Apr 17), aviation startup Archer unveiled its air taxi venture in collaboration with United Airlines.

Prototype unveiled

Archer unveiled a prototype of its futuristic air taxi called 'Midnight' in the Big Apple to mark the announcement. Referring to New York's notorious traffic, Archer Chief Executive Adam Goldstein remarked, "I don't think anybody is excited to go sit in a car for 90 minutes to travel 15 miles (24.14 kilometres)".

He then claimed that the electronically powered aircraft, which was "almost like a time machine," can enable New Yorkers to travel "from Manhattan to the airports in five to 10 minutes, versus the typical 90-minute time to drive."

The Midnight can accommodate a pilot and four passengers, along with their luggage. It is equipped with 12 engines and 12 propellers.

Midnight in Manhattan.



Check out our planned New York air taxi network in partnership with @united connecting Manhattan and NYC’s nearby airports with safe, quiet flights that take mere minutes.



Thank you to @NYCEDC and @PANYNJ for the support as we work together to usher in a… pic.twitter.com/vt1Lc9jElw — Archer (@ArcherAviation) April 17, 2025

When will the air taxi be launched?

It may take some time for air taxi travel to become a reality. As per AFP, exactly when the service will be available is to be decided by the US Federal Aviation Administration. The agency is yet to certify the electrically powered vehicle.

Apart from the certification, Archer faces a number of hurdles to make the air taxi a reality. The company, as per the report, was also pursuing approvals in the United Arab Emirates. In the UAE, the company is targeting the fourth quarter of 2025 for the commercial launch.

