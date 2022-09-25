This doc writes super-neat prescriptions, and one is now viral

Absolutely no offense to any language or people as we are one world. But strictly from Indian perspective, patients are often forced to think that Indian doctors have to complete a mandatory ancient Egyptian language course while learning medicine. The hieroglyphic writing on medical prescriptions is for the chemist's eyes only as it is only he (or she) who can de-code the apparent gibberish.

In simpler words, doctors (generally) have (very) bad handwriting.

It is hence a breath of fresh air, a sweet surprise and whatnot when you can actually read a prescription. More so when the handwriting is highest degree of neat. Dr Nithin Narayanan is gaining online fame for this very reason.

Dr Narayanan works at a Community Health Centre (CHC) in southern Indian state of Kerala. A medical prescription written by him has gone viral online for neat handwriting. What's more, the letters are all capital!

While speaking with news outlet Asianet, he said that he liked to write and his handwriting was neat since he was a child.

“My sister used to make me write in four-lined notebooks when I was a child. I love writing, so even when I write a prescription I try to write in block letters.” he said.

It is perhaps quite possible that prescriptions handwritten by Dr Narayanan are not only saving lives of the patients but also saving chemists from a trip to eye doctor.

In all seriousness though, his effort is laudable as while working in community health centre, one deals with grassroots of society. A clean, neatly written prescription is likely to reduce confusion and help in dispensation of correct medicines.

