This country is the largest producer of apples - check where India stands in the list

Eating an apple offers numerous health benefits as it remains one of the important suppliers of proteins for human beings. Available throughout the world, apples have a variety of benefits when consumed which help in rich nutritional content, including fiber, vitamins, and antioxidants. While India remains one of the biggest consumers of Apple, it is its neighbour China that has a monopoly when it comes to production.

China tops the list

When it comes to the production of apples in the world, China dominates the chart by a country mile. As per data published by worldpopulationreview.com, it has produced 47,573 kilotonnes. This number is almost 10 times the second-best producer of Apples which is Turkey. Considering China’s population, it also remains the country with the most consumed apples in the world.

Turkey comes second on the list with an annual apple production of 4,818 kilotonnes and is the largest producer in Europe. The United States comes next on the list with an annual production of 4,429 kilotonnes of apples. They are the largest producers in the American continent while also being the largest consumers.

ALSO READ | Women's ODI World Cup 2025: Colombo to host India vs Pakistan on October 5

India, one of the largest consumers of apple, sits sixth on the list with a production of 2,589 kilotonnes in a year. Apples are available throughout the year in India including summers and winters. India’s Kashmir and Jammu region remain the primary production house for apples along with Himachal Pradesh.

Here's a more detailed breakdown

1. China - 47,573 kilotonnes

2. Turkey - 4,818 kilotonnes

3. United States - 4,429 kilotonnes

4. Poland - 4,265 kilotonnes

5. Italy - 3,447 kilotonnes

6. India – 2,589 kilotonnes

7. France - 1,786 kilotonnes

8. Iran - 3,209 kilotonnes

9. Chile - 1,480 kilotonnes

10. Uzbekistan - 1,064 kilotonnes