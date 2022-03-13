This cafe in India takes 'Russian Salad' off its menu to condemn Ukraine invasion

A café in Kerala, India's southernmost state, has come up with a unique approach to protest Russia's continuing invasion of Ukraine: it has banned the popular Russian salad.

According to reports, the announcement was made at the Kashi Art Café in Fort Kochi in response to the increasing human tragedy in Ukraine.

"In solidarity with the people of Ukraine, we have removed "Russian Salad" from our menu," reads a slate board outside the eatery.

A slate board outside the restaurant reads: "In solidarity with the people of Ukraine, we have removed "Russian Salad" from our menu."

Kerala is largely a leftist stronghold with strong emotional ties to the former Soviet Union.

The boycott follows the students' terrifying and terrible experiences as a result of the Russian invasion.

The Russian intervention resulted in significant loss of life and property, affecting not only Russian citizens but also students from other countries.

Students stranded in various crisis zones have appealed to state officials for assistance.

Some 700 state students remain stranded in Sumy, a city in eastern Ukraine that has been subjected to heavy Russian shelling in recent days.

(With inputs from agencies)