In a first of its kind in India, Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Sambalpur, has become the first business school in India to introduce Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the classroom as a faculty member.

The institute recently concluded its experimental phase of AI-powered teaching and has released its first feedback report, evaluating the success of this groundbreaking initiative.

IIM Sambalpur has partnered with Breakout Learning Inc. to implement AI-driven digital case study solutions (After Harvard, IIM Sambalpur is the first Indian Institute to do so). This AI implementation aims to position India as a leader in technology-driven management education.

While leading global institutions like Harvard have integrated AI into their pedagogy, IIM Sambalpur has taken a pioneering step by fully implementing AI-powered teaching, setting a new benchmark in AI-driven education.

In an exclusive interview with WION, IIM Sambalpur's director, Professor Mahadeo Jaiswal spoke about AI integration. Excerpts from the interview:

How has IIM Sambalpur's integration of AI into classroom learning contributed to improving student engagement and understanding, compared to traditional case-based methods?

To be in line with international learning standards like what is followed in Harvard Business School, IIM Sambalpur has taken a cue to upgrade traditional case-based methods with inclusion of AI into the learning methodology.

The use of AI as part of classroom learning at IIM Sambalpur has significantly changed how students engage and participate in learning in their respective academic programs. This innovative approach has generated a more effective type of engagement and produced a structure around student learning.

Through the help of AI, students now engage with the study material through AI-powered simulations, real-time data analysis and smart feedback systems. Through this adaptive learning initiative, students come prepared in advance for deeper classroom discussions by providing pre-class materials such as case studies, articles, and videos.

The conduct of real-time quizzes and evaluations by AI ensures that every student remains engaged and accountable in class discussions. It is making the learning process more interactive and dynamic for every individual, especially with instant feedback showing a noticeable improvement in students’ preparation, with precise and objective assessment of their contribution during class discussions.

What are the key takeaways from the AI-generated feedback report, and how do these insights help in personalising learning experiences for students at IIM Sambalpur?

The feedback report after the activation of IIM Sambalpur’s pilot project demonstrates how well AI integration into learning methodologies can improve individualized learning experiences.

Approximately 304 of first and second-year students from five different courses participated in the pilot project, which included cases like Toyota's "A Waste-Free Way to Work" and the specially designed “REDBUS” case.

After the AI integration, IIM Sambalpur is now competing on global standards in learning. AI-Powered MBA/PhD is helps students to identify individual learning patterns, allowing them to learn and progress at their own pace and focus on weak areas.

AI also provides personalised learning material to students, helping them to understand the subject based on their understanding. Additionally, AI tools helps in solving business problems, equipping students with hands-on skills for ever-evolving future. It also helps faculty to tailor topics and lessons, track students’ progress and lead interactive discussions with deep insights.

In what ways do the digital case studies, especially those developed in collaboration with Breakout Learning Inc., set IIM Sambalpur apart from global leaders like Harvard in the use of AI for management education?

Although Harvard Business School is a thought leader in AI-related research and curriculum development, and is well-known throughout the world for its century-old case method, its application of AI remains primarily focused on academic research and strategic business applications rather than classroom instruction.

In contrast, IIM Sambalpur has made a pioneering shift by creating a data-driven, AI-personalized learning ecosystem that transcends conventional case-based instruction, creating the digital case studies. IIM Sambalpur has directly incorporated AI into the teaching-learning process through its partnership with Breakout Learning Inc, which is a pioneering shift that sets it apart from global leaders like Harvard Business School (HBS).

The newer IIM assesses cognitive performance using Bloom's Taxonomy and uses AI to track individual student engagement metrics like camera-off time, quiz scores, and session attendance. This guarantees quantifiable understanding, application, and creativity in addition to participation.

IIM Sambalpur is spearheading a technological revolution by integrating AI into the case method to quantify learning, customize feedback, and localize content for more successful, inclusive management education.

Unlike traditional classroom cases, such as those at Harvard, this automated, real-time categorization enables immediate pedagogical interventions. Moreover, IIM Sambalpur has specially tailored a case called the REDBUS case for Indian business contexts by fusing local relevance and customization with global case methodology. Such specially tailored cases helps students more relatable and promotes contextual innovation, which is especially important in developing nations.

What recommendations does the feedback report suggest for the future implementation of AI in classrooms to address technical challenges and enhance personalized learning experiences?



To enhance the future use of AI in academic contexts, particularly in addressing technical issues and creating individualized learning experiences, the IIM Sambalpur feedback report (2023) has the following recommendations.



Fix minor technical issues: The report acknowledges very minor technical issues that arose even though most students reported a seamless experience. To ensure students can participate in a seamless fashion and limit interruptions, the report recommends enhancing technical infrastructure and providing a tech check or tutorials before the start of the session.



Create more learning personalisation: The report concluded that future AI integration had to include greater personalization in order to meet a wide variety of learning needs and preferences.



This suggested the improved adaptive feedback systems based on the behavior, performance, and engagement data of every student throughout the course of the sessions. The report also suggested the rubrics be tailored to be more dynamic and case-specific so that faculty can derive assessments based on multiple learning outcomes and industry scenarios, particularly as the AI uses rubrics to assess understanding.



Provide familiarity and training for faculty: Faculty development programs were indicated or implied so that the full potential of the AI system could be realized. The impact of the classroom will be increased if teachers are prepared to analyze AI-generated insights and apply them to modify their pedagogical approaches.